CCB Invites Suspended EFCC Boss Magu For Questioning

By Onwuka Gerald

Suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has been summoned by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) for questioning.



Recall that sometime in July, the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami made some allegations against Magu which ultimately led to his suspension.



The invitation was contained in a letter with reference number CCB/HQ/II&M/007/2093.



The letter explained that the suspended EFCC Chairman is expected to appear before the agency on November 17, 2020.



Among the documents Magu was asked to come with for questioning were payslips, land documents, and copies of all assets declaration form from time he joined the commission.



Although not yet sacked from the commission, the letter addressed him as Ex-chairman.



According to the letter, “The Bureau is probing a case of alleged breach of office impropriety against the former acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.



Prior to this, “you are expected to come along with copies of your appointment letter, records of service, every document of your landed properties, as well as payslips from January to May 2020.



Magu is being accused of buying a home in Dubai worth N570 million and could not account for interest accrued to over N500 billion recovered by EFCC.



The panel of inquiry earlier setup by President Muhammadu Buhari after investigations, suspended 13 senior EFCC officials loyal to Magu.