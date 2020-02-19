CCB probes CJN, NJC, Delta Judiciary, others over alleged child trafficking, illegal adoption of children

The Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, has commenced probe on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, the National Judicial Institute, the Delta State Judiciary and others over an alleged child trafficking and illegal adoption of children in Delta State.

The investigation on a petition dated 26/11/19 borders on abuse of powers in the illegal adoption of children/child trafficking by public officers of the Delta State Judiciary, Delta State Ministry of Women Affairs and the National Judicial Council, NJC.

The petition was written by the Committee for the Defense of Human Right, CDHR, Delta State branch on behalf of a child right activist, Comrade Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho.

This was contained in a letter signed by one Mr. Aliyu Abdullahi on behalf of the Chairman of CCB.

The letter dated 20/12/19 with file number CCB/HQ/ II&M/007/1980 was addressed to the Delta State Chairman of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights,CDHR, Comrade Prince Kehinde-Taiga, now National Vice President of CDHR.

The CCB letter read thus, “I am directed to acknowledge the receipt of your letter of petition/complaint dated 26/11/2019 titled Gross violation of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act , Abuse of Powers: In the act of trafficking thousands of innocent children from Delta State by Public Officers of the Delta State Judiciary , Delta State Ministry of Women Affairs and the National Judicial Council in gross violation of the Code of Conduct Bureau and Tribunal Act. I am to further inform you that it is receiving due attention.”

The Committee for the Defense of Human Rights, CDHR Delta State branch who relied on the private investigation of Comrade Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho had accused Public Officers of the Delta State Judiciary, Delta State Ministry of Women Affairs and the National Judicial Council, NJC of abusing their powers by indulging in sharp practices of illegal adoption of Children thereby causing the disappearance of thousands of innocent children from Delta State.

Public Officers affected by the said Petition dated 26/11/19 includes JUDGES: Hon. Justices, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed (Chief Justice of Nigeria), Marshal Umukoro (Delta State Chief Judge), C.N. Ogadi, J.A Edun, A. A. Onojovwo, Stella Ogene and T.O. Uloho , NJC’S Secretary: Ahmed Gambo Saleh Esq.

Magistrates: Mrs A. A Edewor Esq, F. I. Dike Esq, Reyenieju Enaso(Mrs) Esq.,

High Court Registrar: E.Z Dolor Esq.,

Area Customary Court Assessors: Odia Michael G, Ijegbulem, Caroline, A, Ojuederie David B, Eleunor Lydia Ochuko, Boyowa Alfred Etsagbara, Omoni Beatrice Kronakigha, Efenamere Esther, Iwemah John Ogheneseruomu, Ogadi Patrick Gregory, Nwabueze Elizabeth N, Obro Sameul I. and Ovririe Rose Ogagaoghene,

Customary Court President: Atiene Harrison, Esq.

Security Agencies’ Officials: Yusuf Magaji Bichi (Director General, State Security Service, DSS), Emmanuel Daubryl (Director Of Legal Service, State Security Service DSS, Asaba), CP Adeyinka B. Adeleke (Commissioner of Police, Delta State), Mohammed Adamu (Inspector-General of Police),Delta State Women Affairs Officials: Fred Ugheni (Director Of Child Development), Mrs Jane Adebayo, Mrs Gladys Peugeren and Barr. Bridgit Anyafullu.