CDMS Aims At Digitalisation Of Nigeria’s Electricity Sector – Saleh

The Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman said The Central Data Management System Platform is aimed at the digitalisation of Nigeria’s electricity sector.

Mamman, said this during the inauguration of CDMS stressed that the project is a maiden initiative of Nigeria Sustainable Energy for All.

According to Him, the project seeks to promote the visibility of existing off-grid networks while mapping out settlement clusters for the future development of grid connectivity in the country.

Also Speaking, The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power Mr. Chinyeaka Ohaa noted that the platform will promote transparency and accountability in the electricity sector.

Furthermore, he explained that the platform is essential for the development of the electricity sector. Noting that with a deliberate and sustainable system for data management, the sector will be able to optimise existing data for future developmental projects.