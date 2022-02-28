PECA Ordinance is an attack on freedom of expression, Ch Zahid Iqbal

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Former district chairman Chaudhry Zahid Iqbal, a senior leader of the Muslim League N, has said that the issuance of the PECA Ordinance is an attack on the freedom of expression by the Ministry of Information.

A conspiracy is being hatched to silence the media and pave the way for revenge against those who raise the voice of truth.

This ordinance is a clear demonstration of the dictatorial policies of the government. If the government’s aim was to reform social media, this law would have been brought in the Parliament.