Chad Former Oil Minister Arrested For Looting Public Funds, Illegal Use Of State Goods

The police have arrested Chad’s former Oil Minister, Djerassem Le Bemadjiel, for alleged stealing of public funds and has since yesterday being kept in custody for further probing.

He was arrested after a report by state body that linked him directly to Idriss Deby, who since 1990 has been in power.

The former Minister was arrested after the Inspector General (IGE), Police Spokesman, Colonel Paul Manga complained about the excesses of Le Bemadjiel.

IGE Manga, accused the former Minister who was in power between 2013 and 2016 of mismanaging, stealing public funds and unauthorized use of state goods.

Meanwhile his Lawyer said his client’s arrest is a breach of protocols, adding that he is being haunted by different political adversaries.

“He is wrongly being accused of being the reason the state loss $31 million in negotiations with a foreign based oil company. They also said he is culpable of passing of fake bills”, he added.