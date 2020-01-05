Chairman Atomic Energy Commission dies in Kaduna Gas explosion

Shocking news of the demise of Simon Mallam, the chairman of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), who died during the gas explosion in Kaduna state on Saturday afternoon.Reports gathered that a gas shop opposite Total filling station at Sabon Tasha in Kaduna metropolis caught fire, killing an unspecified number of people. Eyewitness informed our correspondent that Mallam, 64, was among those who were caught in the blast. A native of Kagoro, Kaura local government area of the state, he attained the academic rank of a professor in 2001. His specialised area of teaching over the years are in the fields of nuclear physics, health physics, instrumentation and dosimetry, solid state physics, application of radiation in the life science and radiation and radioactive waste safety and management.Between 1999 to 2006 he was on several occasions acting director, Center for Energy Research and Training (CERT), Zari. A fellow, Nigeria Institute of Physics, he has carried out researches in several areas and published numerous articles and journals. His researches are in the fields of radiation and nuclear techniques in biophysics, medical physics, environment and radiation effects and radiation and nuclear safety and radioactive waste management. He has been the national coordinator of efforts at entrenching a radioactive waste management regime in the country. No official confirmation on his death had been issued as of the time this report was filed.When contacted, Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna police command, said he was not aware of the incident.