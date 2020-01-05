Chairman Atomic Energy Commission dies in Kaduna Gas explosion

Shocking news of the demise of Simon Mallam, the chairman of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), who died during the gas explosion in Kaduna state on Saturday afternoon. Reports gathered that a gas shop opposite Total filling station at Sabon Tasha in Kaduna metropolis caught fire, killing an unspecified number of people. Eyewitness informed our correspondent that Mallam, 64, was among those who were caught in the blast. A native of Kagoro, Kaura local government area of the state, he attained the academic rank of a professor in 2001. His specialised area of teaching over the years are in the fields of nuclear physics, health physics, instrumentation and dosimetry, solid state physics, application of radiation in the life science and radiation and radioactive waste safety and management.