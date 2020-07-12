Chairman EFCC To Be Investigated Over Alleged Corrupt Practices

A series of investigations is set to be conducted over the allegations recently tendered against the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu and some other members of his staff following an alleged syphoning of Federation’s funds amongst other ill corrupt practices.

This was contained in a release recently signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity matters, Garba Shehu.

In spite of the numerous accusations coming from different angles, an investigative panel that will venture deep into all fronts of the case, was however set up in compliance with the extant laws that governs the conveying of such body.

“Any accusation tendered against the Chief Executive of any institution, the constitution will therefore demand that the Chief Executive of that same institution steps down, as he/she is given an orthodox trial by means of carrying out a meticulous investigation to ascertain whether the party is guilty or otherwise”, he noted.

The personality of an individual on situations like this, matters not, as the agency is considered bigger than majority of personnel and stakeholders in the system.

The suspension of the chairman, doesn’t necessarily means that the institution will stop with their activities and close down. No, the agency will continue carrying out its mandate, even as the head faces different counts of alleged and corrupt practices.

Reason be is that the agency in past and recent times, is endowed and gracefully blessed with diligent, committed and hardworking men and women who are committed on engaging in practices that will drive the country to greater heights, and not the mischievous thought of syphoning the country’s resources into personal accounts, as was seen in the case of the Acting Chairman.

Accordingly, the suspended EFCC boss will be given the opportunity of defending his dignity and reputation, as was stipulated in the Nigerian constitution that stated that an individual remains innocent until proven guilty or otherwise

“It is highly pertinent for us to realize that the fight against corruption is dynamic and demands that every hands must be on deck if the plague is to be wiped out for good. Individuals must know that perpetrators and culprits of corrupt practices will be tried and if guilty, they will be punished in accordance to the system definitions”, he revealed.

Individuals that perceives the EFCC boss investigation as a sign that the fight against corruption is failing, should have a rethink, as they are being misguided on apprehensive consumptions and not thinking rationally.

It is however, also important that the citizens that there is accountability and transparency in the system, and that the country’s finance is being accounted for by those they call leaders, this is therefore the building block against fighting corruption as well as other plague that creates distortions in smooth flow of economic runnings.

The President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and Government would never hesitate on providing principles, as well as good examples for others to replicate in the fight against corrupt practices. As for those of you that are still in the act, better watch out as you will be snuffed out soon enough.

“Our administration has really done a great job and as such, same cannot be gotten or replicated byother administrations across the World”, he claimed.