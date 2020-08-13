Chairman NIDCOM Condemns Women Abuse, Urges Mothers To Properly Orientate The Female Child

In the wake of the much perpetrated bestiality and abuse of women in the country, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa has condemned the acts and attributed poverty to be the cause of constant abuse of the girl child.

She bemoaned, while slamming the frequent occurring violent act against women, saying that stopping the practise, rests primarily on first eradicating poverty from the economy.

According to her, massive number of young girls are on daily basis trafficked outside of the country, she stressed that reason why the number of trafficked girls continues to be on the rise, is as a result of the debilitated economy faced by the citizens.

She called for urgent action from different agencies like the National Orientation Agency (NOA), on the need to sensitize the public on the consequences attached to abusive and exploitation of the girl child.

The chairman gave reminder of the amount of girls that are regularly defiled and others killed in the process. She urged mothers to properly orientate their female children on the dangers of what lies beyond the borders of Nigeria.

She also advised for the provision of finance and as well meeting the emotional needs of women, so as to guide them through the phase of the pandemic, which would help a lot in averting rash decisions made by them.

She further commended the government who have so far evacuated lots of trafficked girls, back into the country.