Chairman Of Leadership Newspaper, Sam Nda-Isaiah Dies At 58

By Adejumo Enock

Leadership newspaper publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah died at 58

According to report, the deceased died after a very brief illness.

Leadership newspaper confirmed to reporters that he died on Friday.

Sam Nda-Isaiah, is a Nigerian political columnist, pharmacist, entrepreneur and journalist.

He is the founder and chairman of the Leadership Newspaper.

Nda-Isaiah ran for presidential election with the All Progressive Congress, APC in 2015 but lost to the Incumbent President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari in the Party’s primaries.