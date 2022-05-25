Chairman Sahiwal Board Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq Media Briefing

Sahiwal ( Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education – Arshad Farooq Butt )

The 10th class annual examinations organized by Sahiwal Board have come to an end. More than 73,200 students participated in these examinations for which 208 examination centers were set up.

Checking was strict during the examinations and cases of plagiarism were also registered against 26 students.

This was stated by Chairman Board Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq while giving details at the end of examinations. He said that ninth class examinations would start from May 26. Sahiwal Board has made all arrangements for the examinations.

Papers like 10th class examinations have been sent to the concerned bank branches and answer sheets have also been sent.

He further said that in order to ensure transparency of examinations, the duties of the concerned inspectors have been imposed from the time of receiving the question from the paper bank till the end of the paper and they will be fully implemented.

Hafiz Mohammad Shafiq further said that the administrative officers were also active for checking the 10th class examinations and they visited different centers on daily basis and the same practice would continue during the ninth class examinations.

He said that Sahiwal Board would also provide facilities like provision of cold drinking water, ventilated halls and rooms to the students during the examinations.

Also Read:

Sahiwal Board : Fake candidate caught in matriculation examination

Sahiwal Board students will now be able to submit their fees online

Sahiwal Educational Trust Board of Trustees Meeting

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sahiwal Circular