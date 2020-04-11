Chairperson of AU Commission Mahamat, Invites Chinese Ambassador to AU Over Maltreatment of Africans in China

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat took to twitter to announce that he had invited the Chinese Ambassador to the AU, Mr Liu Yuxi to express his concerns about the allegations of African’s being mistreated in China.

Mahamat further called for immediate response and solution to these allegations in line with their excellent relations.

“My Office invited the Chinese Amb to the AU,Mr Liu Yuxi, to express our extreme concern at allegations of maltreatment of Africans in #Guangzhou+called for immediate remedial measures in line with our excellent relations.The African Grp in #Beijing is also engaging with the govt”. He tweeted

