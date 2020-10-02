Champions League, Europa: UEFA To Allow Fans Return With Capacity Limit Set At 30 Percent

UEFA has given approval for partial return of fans into football stadium from international games next week, Champions League matches as well as the Europa League games.

The football governing council announced yesterday that stadiums will now let in supporters for UEFA fixtures, adding that there will however, be a limit of 30 percent of stadium intake.

UEFA Executives committee explained that for the time being, that no away supporters will be allowed into the stadium.

According to them, gradual crowd returns will start at upcoming National football matches, then Champions League and Europa League group stage matches.

“Fans in the stadium are to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocol of maintaining reasonable distance, as well as wearing of face masks”, they said.

Relatedly, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said the decision was sensible as it takes priority of health of the fans.

Ceferin explained that it was necessary to bring back hope and passion to lives of the football fans, all we now ask is for them to behave comport themselves properly and adhere to the COVID-19 safety guidelines.