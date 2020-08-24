Champions League: Many Arrested As PSG Fans Go On Rampage Over Defeat

Fans of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club, after the club’s Champions League final defeat to German Champions Bayern Munich, set cars ablaze, shop windows smashed, and over 150 persons arrested during clash with the police.

It turned out that some persons didn’t take the defeat to Bayern Munich very well, as was seen when PSG fans destroyed cars and challenged the police.

The scene where the riot ensued was at Parc des Princes stadium during and after the game.

PSG fans that gathered at the stadium cheered and showed support for their team prior to kick off by lighting of flairs. However, trouble started close to end of the game as the fans went on rampage throwing bottles and flairs to the police.

The police responded in kind and settled the pandemonium with rubber bullets and tear gas. “148 persons have been arrested for damage of public properties and institution of violence”, the police stated.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin in a tweet, while condemning the attack, said 15 vehicles has been wrecked, 16 police injured and shops destroyed. He however lauded the police for their needed intervention in the crisis.