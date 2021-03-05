Champions League: Verratti, Di Maria Return For PSG Ahead Of Barcelona Tie

Angel Di Maria and Marco Verratti after recovering from their respective injuries, will now be available for Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) Champions League clash with Barcelona.

PSG gave the announcement on said Friday after passing them fit to return in the French Cup this weekend.

Di Maria has since being missing with a thigh injury and Verratti suffered a foot problem during the club’s last two matches. They are both fit for Saturday’s last 32 tie away to Brest.

Meanwhile, Neymar remains unavailable after suffering a a groin injury.

He is however still working his way to full fitness and only took part in a portion of Friday’s team training session.

It is unlikely he will feature against his former club.