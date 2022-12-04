Chandie Yawn Nelson Bio, Career, Relationship Status, Net Worth

Chandie Yawn Nelson was an ordinary girl and came into the limelight when married to an American host and actor, Joey Lawrence. Her popularity raised overnight because of the romantic love scene with Joey. Let’s talk about all the details of Chandie Yawn Nelson’s bio, career, relationship, and net worth.

Early Life

Many people just got the public’s attention because of their popular partner. Similarly happened with Chandie Yawn Nelson when she married actor, Joey Lawrence. Chandie Yawn Nelson was born in 1975 and lived in the United States. She got her bachelor’s degree from Auburn University in Alabama.

Professional Life

The change began her career in the company InterCall. It is one of the most significant collaborations and conference service providers. Chandie was dedicated and had a passion for her job. However, she quit her job after marriage and gave her whole time to her husband and children.

Relationship Status

Joey and Chandie have a fascinating and romantic love story. They met on vacation in Disneyland and had an ice date in their teenage. Then they went on their ways, and Joey married another woman named Michelle Vella. However, he got divorced in 2005 and reunited with Chandie. They got engaged, and in an interview, Joey said the proposal happened quickly and unexpectedly during the car drive. They just looked at each other and decided to get married.

The wedding ceremony was held at Disney, where they met. The couple has one daughter named Charleston Charlie Lawrence, and then another bundle of joy came into their world in 2010 named Liberty Grace Lawrence.

Net Worth of Chandie Yawn Nelson

There is no exact information regarding her net worth because she has quit her job. She shares her husband’s net worth, which is almost $6 million. The couple has happy and luxurious life.