Chaos as Tinubu Battles Smart Adeyemi Over Comments on Buhari’s Incompetence

Remi Tinubu, senator representing Lagos central and wife of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC on Tuesday, tackled Smart Adeyemi, her party member and colleague from Kogi west, over the latter’s truthful comments on the state of Nigeria’s security.

Adeyemi while commenting on the recent attacks across the country said Nigeria is facing the worst instability since the civil war.

Remi Tinubu rudely interjected him asking “Are you in PDP (Peoples Democratic Party)? Are you a wolf in sheep’s clothing?”

Adeyemi while ignoring her comments, continued: “We cannot pretend that we are capable of handling the situation in our hands. America, as powerful as they are, when the pandemic came, it came to a point China came to their rescue.

Nigeria has witnessed a spike in criminal activities, from Boko Haram insurgency to banditry and kidnapping.

Sani Bello, Niger governor, said on Monday that Boko Haram has hoisted its flag in a Shiroro LGA of the state.

Contributing to a motion on the situation, Adeyemi said the country is facing the worst instability since the civil war.