Chaos in Osogbo as Youths Protest Incessant Raids by EFCC Operatives (VIDEO)

Osogbo, the Osun state capital was was engulfed in chaos and pandemonium as irate youths protested incessant raids by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Offence Commission, EFCC.

In a widely circulated video, the youths were seeing protesting that EFCC operatives raided their Estate and were attempting to tow away their cars under the cover of darkness.

The EFCC operatives were said to have raided Adetunji Estate about 2 a.m. to arrest alleged fraudsters, but were detained on their way out after arresting several suspects and capturing around 20 exotic vehicles.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, protesting youths lit bonfires near Lameco roundabout in the capital city.

The operatives had to flee to safety to avoid being mobbed by the enraged youths, it was learned.

Yemisi Opalola, a spokesperson for the Osun Police Command, confirmed the incident and stated that they have been attempting to prevent the situation from escalating further.

She also revealed that the EFCC officials did not notify the police until beginning the operation in the middle of the night.

“We are aware of the situation, we are now trying to appease the protesters and clear the bonfire so that people can go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment,”

