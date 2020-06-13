Chaotic Situation In The Presidential Villa Only Points To The Failure By President Buhari To Provide Leadership – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) responded to news of shooting in the Presidential Villa on Thursday.

In statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, the party revealed it is alarmed by the reported shooting which led to a security breach in villa caused by a ” degenerated squabble among family members”.

The party revealed it is worried about the spat between the First Lady, Aisha Buhari and aides to the President turning into violent combat.

” Our party is disturbed by such ugly situation in The Buhari’s Presidency, which has already heightened apprehensions in the public space over apparent failure of security and central command system in the Presidency”.

” The chaotic situation in the Presidential Villa Only points to the failure by the President to provide a leadership that can guarantee orderliness in governance”.

The Party finds it worrying that the President failed to speak on the situation.” So as to reassure Nigerians and down the tension”.

PDP urged President Buhari to take steps and restore order in his presidency. The party also urged the national assembly to stop the ” persistent infighting” in Buhari’s Presidency.