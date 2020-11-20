Charley Boy’s Daughter Calls Out Father After He Revealed Feelings For Her

By Onwuka Gerald
Dewy Oputa took to her social media handle call out father, Nigerian singer and activist, Charles Oputa also referred to as Charly Boy over his feelings on her being a lesbian.
Charly boy earlier explained how he felt when his daughter, Dewy openly came to him, adding also that he loves her and is happy for having a lesbian child.
Replying, Dewy in a chain of tweets said her Dad’s writeup about loving her, were all an act; possibly for praise and attention from strangers, adding that Charly Oputa doesn’t even pick her calls.
Her Words:
“Honestly I was going to just free this sitiation because I am used to this toxicity and mentally I am tired but after seeing this, I cannot stomach this pretentious behaviour anymore because on a normal level this man no they even pick my call”.
“2007 I was kicked out of the house and was damn near homeless and if not for my friend, I wouldn’t have even had food or shelter”.