Charley Boy’s Daughter Calls Out Father After He Revealed Feelings For Her

By Onwuka Gerald

Dewy Oputa took to her social media handle call out father, Nigerian singer and activist, Charles Oputa also referred to as Charly Boy over his feelings on her being a lesbian.

Charly boy earlier explained how he felt when his daughter, Dewy openly came to him, adding also that he loves her and is happy for having a lesbian child.

Replying, Dewy in a chain of tweets said her Dad’s writeup about loving her, were all an act; possibly for praise and attention from strangers, adding that Charly Oputa doesn’t even pick her calls.

Her Words:

“Honestly I was going to just free this sitiation because I am used to this toxicity and mentally I am tired but after seeing this, I cannot stomach this pretentious behaviour anymore because on a normal level this man no they even pick my call”.

“2007 I was kicked out of the house and was damn near homeless and if not for my friend, I wouldn’t have even had food or shelter”.

2017 I got kicked out of the house and was damn near homeless and if not for my friend I wouldn’t have even had food or Shelter!

Fortunately for me I had a return ticket to come back to Atlanta, I moved back here with zero dollars not even knowing where — DEWY 👽 (@DEWYOPUTA) November 20, 2020

You didn’t even know if your daughter was dead or alive anything could have happened to me.

But on social media you father of the year.

You have literally put Instant gratification from strangers before your own blood. — DEWY 👽 (@DEWYOPUTA) November 20, 2020