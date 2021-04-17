Chelsea Dashes Manchester City’s Hopes, Storms Into FA Cup Final

Chelsea have reached the FA Cup final with a slender win over Manchester City, sealing City’s hopes of a historic quadruple.

Hakim Ziyech turned home Timo Werner’s pass early in the second half to settle a cagey affair at Wembley.

The Morocco winger had earlier had a goal disallowed for offside, while Ben Chilwell also wasted an excellent chance to open the scoring for Chelsea.

Chelsea will play the winner of Sunday’s semi-final between Leicester and Southampton (18:30 BST).

City went into Saturday’s semi-final with hopes of becoming the first English club to win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup in the same