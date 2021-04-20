Chelsea Reportedly Set To Withdraw From European Super League

According to reports, Chelsea Football Club are on the verge of making a sensational U-turn as they ‘prepare documentation to request’ their withdrawal from the European Super League.

Yesterday, the Blues signed up as one of the ‘founding members’ for the European competition alongside Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City.

This has led to the condemnation of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ for their involvement in the controversial European Super League.

Now, BBC Sport’s Dan Roan reports that Chelsea have prepared documents to ‘request withdrawing from the ESL.’

Roan in a tweet said, “I understand Chelsea are now preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the ESL.”

Footage has since emerged of Chelsea fans breaking out into loud cheers outside Stamford Bridge amid protests over the club’s involvement.