Chichawatni City News : DSP visits Adiba Mubarak Home

Chichawatni ( Chichawatni City News – 29 December 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt) DSP Circle Chichawatni Shahenshah Ahmed Faridi arrived Mubarak’s home at Chak 110/7R Chichawatni.

The DSP met the girl’s father Mubarak and also sought details of the case from SHO Sadar Police Station Jahanzeb Wattoo. Expressing sympathy to the heirs, DSP Shahenshah Ahmed Faridi assured that the police was making every effort to find the girl Adiba Mubarak. In this regard, some people were also being investigated.

It may be recalled that 6-year-old Adiba Mubarak of 110 Seven R, a village near Chichawatni, has been missing since November 22 and Chichawatni police seem to have failed miserably in recovering the girl even a month after her disappearance.