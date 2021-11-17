Punjab Food Authority raids at Chichawatni Cold Storage

Chichawatni (TheBreakingTimes – November 17, 2021 – Usman Rashid) Punjab Food Authority has raided at cold storage on Chichawatni Burewala Road and destroyed 1,080 spoiled eggs.

According to details, a cold store has been raided at Borewala Road Chichawatni under the leadership of Deputy Director Operations. According to DG Food Rafaqat Ali, bad and smelly eggs are found in the store.

Broken and spoiled eggs had been stored with fresh eggs. The store is very dirty and poor sanitation is found.

DG food further says that unhealthy eggs were to be supplied to bakeries in Chichawatni city and suburbs. Consumption of spoiled eggs in food is detrimental to human health. We will not forgive those who sell poison in the name of food.