Chief Of Army Staff Buratai, Commends Zamfara Govt On 75% Completion Of Ruga Settlement

In a show of solidarity with developmental projects that impacts on security and socio-economic activities in Zamfara state, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai accompanied the Zamfara State Governor Hon, Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle to inspect an ongoing RUGA settlement project on Tuesday in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State.

In a statement on Friday, Governor Matawalle acknowledged the visit, saying“I was accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. TY Buratai to the inspection of our pilot Ruga project which has reached 75% completion stage. We appreciate the leadership of the Nigerian Army for endorsing our security strategy”.

The visit of IGP & Director Generals of DSS, NIA & DIA to Zamfara has given an impetus to our resolve of ending banditry bedeviling northwestern states. This unflinching support coming from stakeholders is surely expediting the total return of peace & prosperity in our region pic.twitter.com/mDIbLJIhPx — Dr Bello Matawalle (@Bellomatawalle1) July 17, 2020

After a guided tour of the vast expanse of land, Gen Buratai expressed satisfaction with the level of ongoing works and provision of facilities in the RUGA settlement.

The Nigerian Army’s statement applauded the Governor for seizing the initiative to address one of the root causes of the perennial Herders – Farmers clashes with attendant deaths and destruction of valuable properties running into huge amounts of money.

Buratai further urged other States’ executives to “key into this laudable project which has multiplier effects on both security and the economy”.

He observed that on completion, the RUGA project would provide ample opportunities for youth employment, agricultural activities and industrialization.

At the Emir of Maradun’s palace, General Buratai reiterated the resolve and determination of the Nigerian Army to tackle banditry and other criminal activities with the establishment of Special Army Super Camps in Batsari and Faskari, which he said would curb the security threats and other vices in the State.

“The Super Camps are designed to plan and project raids and offensive operations against identified bandits’ hideouts and routes”, the Army Chief intimated, soliciting the support and cooperation of the general public in the area of providing information that would guide and determine the conduct and success of the operations.

Earlier, the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Muhammad Tambari had expressed appreciation for the visit and promised to mobilise his subjects to support military operations in his domain.

In recognition and appreciation of the “COAS’ commitment, selfless services and uncmmon dedication to duty in his quest to restore peace and security”, the Emir conferred on General Buratai the traditional title of JARMAN MARADUN.

The Governor, in his remarks, called on the marauding bandits to surrender their arms and key into ongoing zamfara state peace negotiations.He further promised to provide resources in support of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the discharge of their duties.