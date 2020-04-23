Benin Chief Of Naval Staff Applauds Nigerian Navy Personnel For Show Of Gallantry

The Chief of Naval Staff Benin Navy, Captain Albert Ezin Badou has commended the personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship OSE for their show of gallantry and high level of professionalism during the rescue of 11 crew members onboard a Portuguese flagged container ship, MV TOMMI RITSCHER.

A statement by the Nigerian Navy said the merchant ship which had 19 crew members consisting of Ukrainian, Bulgarian and Filipinos nationals was attacked by pirates in Benin territorial waters on 18 April 2020. Consequently, the Benin Navy requested for assistance from the Nigerian Navy (NN) on 19 April 2020 in line with the MoU of the ECOWAS Maritime Zone ‘E’.

The NN and Benin Navy jointly rescued the 11 crew members on 20 April 2020.

See the statement below:

#PressRelease



CHIEF OF NAVAL STAFF OF BENIN NAVY COMMENDS NIGERIAN NAVY PERSONNEL FOR GALLANTRY IN THE RESCUE OF MV TOMMI RITSCHER



company under the command of the Officer-in-Charge of the ship, Lieutenant Bilyaminu Umar Abubakar for their prompt response to the incident. He was also appreciative of their efforts which contributed to the success recorded.

According to him, "from the moment you arrived Benin

maritime security response against piracy in the ECOWAS Zone ‘E’ maritime domain”. He further applauded the NN Special Boat Service team that participated in the rescue for display of exceptional bravery and tactics in boarding the hijacked vessel to rescue the 11 crew members — DEFENCE HQ NIGERIA (@DefenceInfoNG) April 23, 2020

for its huge support towards this successful operation and urged the crew of Nigerian Navy Ship OSE to keep up the good work. The Chief of the Naval Staff of Benin Navy conveyed the appreciations through a letter of commendation forwarded to the Nigerian Navy. — DEFENCE HQ NIGERIA (@DefenceInfoNG) April 23, 2020