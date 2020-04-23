Benin Chief Of Naval Staff Applauds Nigerian Navy Personnel For Show Of Gallantry

The Chief of Naval Staff Benin Navy, Captain Albert Ezin Badou has commended the personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship OSE for their show of gallantry and high level of professionalism during the rescue of 11 crew members onboard a Portuguese flagged container ship, MV TOMMI RITSCHER.
A statement by the Nigerian Navy said the merchant ship which had 19 crew members consisting of Ukrainian, Bulgarian and Filipinos nationals was attacked by pirates in Benin territorial waters on 18 April 2020. Consequently, the Benin Navy requested for assistance from the Nigerian Navy (NN) on 19 April 2020 in line with the MoU of the ECOWAS Maritime Zone ‘E’.
The NN and Benin Navy jointly rescued the 11 crew members on 20 April 2020.
