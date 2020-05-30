Chief Ugochukwu Okeke @50: Birthday Tribute To An Uncommon Transformer, By Chief Ken Melum

Chief Ugochukwu Okeke, a man driven by passion and purpose attains the golden age today. Enyioha as fondly called by friends and admirers because of his infectious style of influencing lives positively is a man who derives pleasure in making everyone around him happy.

Born into the family of Engr. & Mrs. G C Okeke of Ihiala, Anambra State, Enyioha is a great leader with pragmatic strategies for conflict resolution. He is a dependable and reliable ally who measures success by the positive impacts he bequeaths on people around him.

As a graduate of Banking and Finance from the prestigious University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu Campus, he has armed himself with further qualifications around the world that have propelled him thus far in life. A highly sought after resource person for seminars and conferences.

An astute businessperson and a serial entrepreneur with vast knowledge in Administration and Human Relationship Management, he has brought tremendous success to his various business interests and concerns. A natural born leader whose ability to inspire others remains enigmatic.

His generosity and magnanimity over the years has endeared him a special place in the hearts of many, even those yet to meet him. In line with his unreserved commitment in advancing the course of humanity, Enyioha takes it as a responsibility to empower many youths through vocational training and skill acquisition programs under his Non-Governmental Organization, (NGO) UGOCHUKWU OKEKE FOUNDATION.

An ardent member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP and a grass root politician who constantly identifies with his peoples. He has served the party in various capacities both at the state and Federal levels and remains a steadfast and committed member. His contributions to the party has helped position it as the party of choice in Anambra State. 8 years ago, he aspired to govern Anambra State on the platform of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP. He has once again rekindled this aspiration, come 2021, as he hopes to bring succor and relief to the good people pf Anambra State.

Enyioha, a devout Christian of the Catholic faith is an avid lover of sports with keen interest in football. He is a board member of a few sporting associations here in the FCT and opines that keeping fit is the surest way to keeping healthy. He is happily married and blessed with four adorable children.

Happy birthday Enyioha, you have made this world a good place in the last 50 years and we are very certain that you will make it a better place in the next 50 years.

We wish you many Happy Returns.