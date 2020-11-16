Child Labour: FG To Prosecute 629 Violators

By Onwuka Gerald

The Federal Government has stated its intention to prosecute 629 individuals accused of Child Labour crimes in the country.

The revelation was made known by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who was represented by the Director, Inspectorate Department in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Dauda Ajuwon, at a seminar that focused on Child Labour Reporting and Presentation on Monday in Abuja.

The Minister said that the offences were committed between 2018 and 2019.

The minister was quoted in a press statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Charles Akpan, saying “My ministry through the state labour offices reported 5,401 and 3,937 Child Labour violations in 2018 and 2019”.

He stated that 1,494 persons and 1,278 families have been assisted while over 287 culprits have been prosecuted.

Ngige also highlighted the importance of creating awareness through strategized advocacy which he said, will assist immensely in stopping child labour in the society.

He further acknowledged the efforts of ACCEL Africa Project which currently is in collaboration with the Child Labour Unit of the Ministry of Labour and Employment in setting up various stakeholders meeting that will help generate more awareness to the practice.