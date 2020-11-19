Chile: Police Chief, Mario Rozas Resigns After Officers shoot Two Adolescents

By Onwuka Gerald

After police officers shot two adolescents in an incident that triggered outrage across the country, Chile’s police chief, Mario Rozas on Thursday, resigned.

Confirming the resignation, President Sebastian Pinera in a statement said he accepted Mario Rozas’s resignation, adding that he understands his reasons and shares his ideal for the decision taken.

Prior to criticisms from the United Nations human rights office and other organizations on police constraint of the social protests, the country’s leftist opposition had since been demanding the resignation of Rozas who heads the Carabineros military police.

Pressure mounted further on the Police Chief on Wednesday, just as police officers shot and wounded two minors, aged 17 and 14.

Police said the officers opened fire after being attacked with sticks and stones by the protestors.

Footage however showed the children writhing on the ground shortly after receiving bullets in the legs.

Meanwhile the United Nation Children’s organization, condemning the incident said there are no situation that approves the use of fire arms by the police, especially one involving minors.

Mario Rozas was replaced by the Police second-in-command, General Ricardo Yanez.