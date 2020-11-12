Chimamanda Wins ‘Winner Of Winners’ Women Prize For Fiction

Nigeria prolific fiction writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has won the Women’s Prize for fiction also known as the “Winner of Winners” for her master piece, Half of a Yellow Sun

The novel was selected by the reading public from all the books that have won the prize in the past as part of the Prize’s 25th anniversary.

The award is regardless as a one-off award to mark the 25th anniversary celebrations of the Contest, being an integral part of the Reading Women movement that champions a quarter of a century of phenomenal winners.

According to its publisher’s statement, “Throughout 2020, scores of readers undertook on a task to review all 25 previous Prize winners, join the Digital Book Club of the Prize to express their opinions, and download our newly produced online learning guides and exclusive interviews with the author”.

In September, more than 8,500 individuals voted for the book in a public vote.

‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie initially won the Women ‘s Prize for Fiction (then the Orange Prize) in 2007. The novel set in Nigeria, was about the end of colonial rule, ethnic loyalties, class , race, and women’s empowerment.

Chimamanda, responding, acknowledged her publishers for the special honor.

“I am particularly moved to be voted ‘Winner of Winners because this is the award that first took my work to a large readership and introduced me to the work of other outstanding authors as well”, she added.