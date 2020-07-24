China Orders Closure Of US Consulate In Chengdu

The Peoples Republic of China informed the United States that it is shutting down its Consulate in Chengdu, China in retaliation to US closure of Chinese Consulate in Houston.

The Chinese foreign ministry disclosed this in a statement explaining that the decision was prompted by US closure of its own Consulate in Houston.

The statement reads,”The current China, U.S. situation isn’t something China wanted to see, and the U.S. is fully responsible for that.

“China urges the U.S. again to revoke wrong decision and create conditions for bilateral relations back to normal”, the foreign ministry said.

Earlier US had ordered China to close its Consulate at Houston Texas by Friday alleging that the Asian giant was stealing their intellectual property.



Accoding to US Secretary of States Mike Pompeo the Chinese Communist Party was stealing “not just American intellectual property but European intellectual property too costing hundreds of thousands of jobs.

The US Department of Justice on Tuesday accused China of sponsoring hackers who had been targeting laboratories developing COVID-19 vaccines.

“We are setting out clear expectations for how the Chinese Communist Party is going to behave,” he continued. “And when they don’t, we’re going to take actions that protect the American people, protect our security, our national security, and also protect our economy and jobs”, Pompeo added.

They said that two Chinese nationals, who allegedly spied on US research companies and got help from state agents for other thefts, have been charged.



President Donald Trump while reacting to the ongoing feud said that the accusations was always possible stating that he would order the closure of more Chinese consulates.

In a swift reaction, the Chinese foreign ministry condemned the move alleging that its embassy in Washington had received death threats.

Spokeswoman Hua Chunying described the reasons given by the US for closing the consulate as unbelievably ridiculous.

She urged the US to reverse its decision or China would react with firm countermeasures.

“While Chinese diplomats are promoting mutual understanding and friendship, the US embassy in China publicly attacks China’s political system,” she said.