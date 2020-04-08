Chinese Doctors Arrive Nigeria Amidst Protests from Nigerian Doctors

15 Chinese Doctors have arrived Nigeria via AirPeace Flight to aid in the Fight Against Covid19 in the country.

Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian; Executive Director, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, Mr Jacques Liao as well as senior officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Health received the doctors who arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by 5:15pm today April 8.

Although last week the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) said they were not in support of the Federal Government’s plan to bring in the Chinese Doctors and described it as embarrassment to the association and other health workers who have devoted their time to fight the disease outbreak under deplorable conditions and misplaced priority on the side of the Government.

