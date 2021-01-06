Chinese Govt Denied WHO’s Team Opportunity To Study COVID-19 Origin

By Adejumo Enock
The Director-General of World Health Organization, (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that China has deprived its team entry into their country to investigate the origin of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
He said two scientists on the United Nations team had already left their home countries for Wuhan when they were told that Chinese government had not approved the necessary permission required for the team’s entry into the country.
The WHO Director-General disclosed this while addressing a news conference in Geneva, saying arrangements had been jointly agreed with China in advance.
Ghebreyesus said, “I am very disappointed with this news”.
“I have been in contact with senior Chinese officials and I have once again made clear that the mission is a priority for WHO and the international team.”
He added that WHO is “eager to get the mission underway as soon as possible” and that he had been given assurances that Beijing was speeding up the internal procedure for “the earliest possible deployment”.
While speaking on BBC, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Hua Chunying said, “there might be some misunderstanding” and “there’s no need to read too much into it”.
“Chinese authorities are in close co-operation with WHO but there has been some minor outbreaks in multiple places around the world and many countries and regions are busy in their work preventing the virus and we are also working on this”.
Chunying said, “Still we are supporting international co-operation and advancing internal preparations. We are in communication with the WHO and as far as I know with dates and arrangements we are still in discussions.”