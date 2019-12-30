Chinese scientist who edited genes of babies gets 3 years in jail

A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a scientist who claimed to have produced gene-edited babies to three years in prison and fined about $430,000 for violating relevant regulations and ethical principles. He Jiankui, a former associate professor at Southern University of Science and Technology, was convicted by the Nanshan District People’s Court of Shenzhen for illegally editing the genes of human embryo intended for reproduction, in which three children were born, the state-run Xinhuanet reported. Two other people, Zhang Renli and Qin Jinzhou, also received jail terms of two years and 18 months with a two-year reprieve, respectively, in connection to the illegal editing of the human embryos, it said.