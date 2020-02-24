Chiwetalu Agu reacts to rumour of being ‘dead, sick and in need of money’

Nollywood veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu has debunked rumour of being sick and in need of money for treatment.

The actor who revealed that he is in good health and will never ask anyone for money, also stated that he is not on Facebook. Chiwetalu Agu urged members of the public to disregard the claim.

He wrote;

Good morning my people

Please disregard any foolish post on Facebook by anybody saying am SICK and SOLICITING for MONEY, I’m in a perfect good health condition, i will never ask anybody for A DIME neither am I on FACEBOOK.

Chiwetalu Agu also reacted to rumour of being dead, a claim he said made him recieve over 500 calls from family, friends and loved ones. He disclosed that that he doesn’t know who started the rumour and also stated that its originators will die before him.

He wrote;