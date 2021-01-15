Cholera: Benue Govt Cautions Against Use Of Contaminated Water

By Onwuka Gerald

Following the outbreak of cholera in two local government areas in the State, Benue government has ordered people living in river bank areas to desist from using contaminated water.

Prior to that,14 people were reported to have died of cholera in Guma and Agatu Local Government Areas of Benue state.

The State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Joseph Ngbea on his part, urged residents living at river bank as well as other persons in the state to beware of contaminated water.

His words, “This is the main problem across the country at the moment, appealing further to the people to be careful of the source of their water.

He continued that the state government had taken steps to halt spread of the disease with the deployment of drugs and medical personnel to affected areas in the state.

“Governor, Samuel Ortom had ordered the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BUTH) to provide additional ten bed spaces to cater for the infected”, the commissioner added.