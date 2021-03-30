Choosing Nigeria Over England, My Best Career Decision – Ola Aina

Fulham defender Ola Aina says his decision to play for Nigeria is the best thing he has done in his career after helping Nigeria qualify for another Africa Cup of Nations.

Aina started the 1-0 win over Benin Republic on Saturday but was substituted with Chidozie Awaziem before Paul Onuachu scored what ended as the winner in the third and final minute of time added on.

Nigeria have already secured top spot of and qualification for the AFCON even before the game on Saturday making it almost a possibility for Aina to play in another Africa Cup of Nations. His first was the 2019 edition.

“ I can’t wait to play in another major tournament with the Super Eagles and bring joy to Nigerians. The national team means so much to the people here”, he said after this evening training in Lagos ahead of tomorrow’s dead rubber tie against Lesotho.

He was asked if he thinks his decision to settle for Nigeria after representing England at several youth levels has paid off, the defender who is on loan to Fulham from Torino said it is for now the best decision of his career.

“ No regrets or whatsoever. It is for now one of the best decisions I have taken in my career. In several ways playing for Nigeria has made me a better player”, he concluded