Christ Embassy Trends on Twitter after Alleged Fraudster Donates N1Bn to Church

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Christ Embassy is trending number one on Nigerian Twitter after Adetutu Balogun, an influential Twitter user with the handle @tutsy22 tweeted that an Alleged fraudster donated One Billion Naira to the church.

She also alleged that the amount was the highest donated to the church last year.

Her tweet read; “Maxwell Odum N171 billion fraud: He scammed over 70,000 investors using MBA Trading and Capital investments. The investment company which promised 15% ROI for deposits starting from N350k.

Odum was the highest donor in his church, Christ Embassy, last year, donating N1Bn.”

Maxwell Weli Odum is the founder of the now-crashed MBA Forex and Capital Investment scheme.

Odum was arrested by the Lagos State Special Fraud Unit over the mismanagement of N171 billion of investors’ funds in the company.

Odum and four others ran the investment company which promised 15% return on investment for deposits starting from N350,000.However, the company ran into trouble waters in November last year following what investors alleged to be ‘mismanagement of the funds” by the management.

Odum is also accused of donating the sum of N1 billion to a popular pentecostal church and living an extravagant lifestyle on investors’ funds.