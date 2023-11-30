Everything That Fans Want to Know About Child Artist Christian Isaiah

Christian Isaiah is a famous actor, model, and social media influencer. He belongs to Virginia Beach, but we have no information about his parents. Initially, Christian became famous from the series Shameless, and another famous role was noted in Unsolved as a young Tupac Shakur.

Christian Isaiah works in many other movies and TV series like Induced Effect, 21 Bridges, Dead Women Walking, and many more. He became famous at a young age so fans really want to know about him.

The well-known actor has an amazing personality, a cute smile, and great style. So, let’s read all the life’s details of Christian Isaiah.

Early Life

Christian Iisaiah was born on 15th December 2007 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. We have yet to find out about his parents and siblings; maybe all the information will be updated in the future.

If we talk about Isaiah’s education, we don’t know anything regarding his studies. However, we are sure that he will become an educated person in the future and a successful artist.

Career

The child actor is famous for his role as Liam Gallagher on the hit showtime TV series Shameless. He is portrayed as the 3rd iteration of the character, stepping into the position at the commencement of season 8.

Before Christian Isaiah, the role had been performed by twins Blake and Brennan Johnson from the first season to the second and then Brendan and Bandon Sims from the third to the seventh season.

In the beginning, his work was observed in TV commercials and independent movies. Fans can be aware of his roles in Teachers, Married, Reel Kids, and Jimmy Kimmel Live in multiple comedy skits.

Day by day, he is gaining fame and increasing his credits. Since childhood, Christian Isaiah always wanted to become an actor, model, and dancer.

The first modeling contest of Christian was held in a local competition, and he won 1st runner-up and best smile. At that time, he was just 18 months old and posed in front of a camera. After that, Christina performed in school in plays and programs at the age of four.

Moreover, he also participated in an international presentation of performers in Los Angeles, where managers analyzed his talent. Christian and his family shifted to Los Angeles because of his career.

At that time, he worked on many acting projects, such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ambivalent Hope, A Gun and a Prayer, and many others.

Furthermore, in 2016, he performed as Young Lincoln in The Hit Episode 5, King is My Hero, and The Hit: Justice for Mike Brown. Some other popular works of Christian, All American Homecoming, Shameless Hall of Shame, and Borrasca are included.

Physical Appearance

The little and talented Christian Isaiah seems handsome with his alluring black colored eyes and shiny hair. Christian is 4 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 40 kg.

Relationship Status

Christian Isaiah is just 15 years old and has no love affair yet. He is focusing on his studies and career. He wants to become a successful actor, model, and influencer, so he invests his time in it.

Net Worth

The child actor Christian is earning a handsome amount of money. The net worth of Christian Isaiah is almost $700k.

The major source of earning is TV shows, movies, promotions, commercials, brand endorsements, etc. Definitely, it will increase in the future as he is passionate about his career.