Christian magazine editor quits in row over Trump’s evangelical support

Evangelical support for US President Donald Trump is back in the spotlight after the resignation of a leading journalist for Christian Post magazine. Journalist Napp Nazworth’s departure follows an op-ed from another Christian outlet calling for Mr Trump’s removal. The ensuing outcry has served as a proxy war among US evangelists over Mr Trump’s largely unchallenged grip on the religious right. He has claimed overwhelming evangelical support since taking office. So what is behind this conflict and what are the consequences for the president?
How did this controversy begin?Last week, after the US House of Representatives voted to impeach Mr Trump, Christianity Today published an editorial by editor-in-chief Mark Galli urging the president’s removal. Deriding Mr Trump’s “grossly immoral character”, Mr Galli described the president’s expulsion from office as a Christian imperative: “Not a matter of partisan loyalties but loyalty to the Creator of the Ten Commandments”.
Mr Trump “attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents,” Mr Galli wrote. “That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral.” And the magazine – founded by one of the most influential preachers of the 20th Century, Billy Graham – went even further, pointing the finger at evangelicals who have remained devoted to the president “in spite of his blackened moral record”. “Remember who you are and whom you serve,” Mr Galli wrote.
Why is this significant?Since Mr Trump became president, he has laid claim to resounding support from evangelical Christians – bolstered by his selection of evangelical Mike Pence as his vice-president.
