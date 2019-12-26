Christmas Day: Man beats wife to death

The Police in Ogun State have arrested one Mutiu Sonola for allegedly beating his wife, Zainab shotayo to death. DAILY POST learnt that Mutiu, 37, started beating his wife in the morning on Christmas Day, over minor disagreement. He was said to have persisted in hitting her despite being told by neighbours to desist from further assaulting his wife, until the 34-year-old woman slumped and slipped into coma. He, allegedly, fled home quickly when it dawned on him that his wife was not likely to survive the beating. It was learnt that neighbours notified the father of the woman, who rushed to the scene and took his daughter to the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, for treatment but doctors confirmed she was brought in dead.