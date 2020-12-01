Christmas: Don’t Hold Carol Services, PTF Warns Churches

By Seun Adeuyi

Nigerians have been urged not to conduct usual Christmas festivities such as carol services this year.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu made the appeal during the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 weekly briefing in Abuja on Monday.

He said Christmas carols, travels and other gatherings during the festive season, could turn out to be “super spreaders” of the coronavirus.

“This is really to re-emphasise the call by the PTF that many of the traditional meetings that we engage in at this time of the year, whether they are Christmas carols or festivals, trips, family gatherings, each of those could end up being a super spreader event. So, we must take this into consideration as we make our choices,” Ihekweazu said.

On Monday night, the NCDC announced 145 new cases of COVID-19 in the country. This takes the number of cases in the country to 67,557.