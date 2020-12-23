Christmas, New Year: FG Declares Four Day Holidays

By Seun Adeuyi

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on behalf of the Federal Government, on Wednesday declared Friday 25, Monday 28 December 2020 as well as Friday, January 1, 2021 as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations respectively.

Aregbesola in a statement signed on Wednesday by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year Celebrations.

He urged Christians to adopt the creed of Christ on faith, hope and love.

The Minister said, “We must emulate the life of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that the birth and ministry of Jesus Christ signified, that will be the best way to know Christ and celebrate his birth.”

Aregbesola noted that peace and security are critical factors needed to enable government accomplish its mission of revitalizing the economy, improving Foreign Direct Investment as well as generating employment opportunities for over 100 million Nigerian youths in the next 10 years.

He advised Christians in particular, to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, as stipulated by relevant authorities, during and after the yuletide, especially with the second wave of the outbreak of the disease.