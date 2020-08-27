Chronic Lack Of Trust Crippling WTO — Okonjo-Iweala

One of the leading candidates, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said that the World Trade Organisation (WTO) failed to confront a chronic lack of trust and could have been better prepared for the race to select its next director-general.

The two-time Minister of Finance in Nigeria and former Managing Director of the World Bank said that if she was appointed she would work “in a very proactive fashion” to broker agreements between nations, giving the Geneva-based body a “fighting chance” at survival.

In a chat with The Times, she said, “I’m not saying I would succeed all the time, but at least the batting average would be better, wouldn’t it?”

Her comments come as the WTO grapples with an existential crisis after the collapse of its top court and amid calls for reform.

If appointed @wto DG I'll work proactively to build trust among members who are frustrated that their concerns haven't been addressed.

It's time for change, there is no time to waste. More in @thetimes

https://t.co/6PlQ4tG65M — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) August 26, 2020

The nomination of one of the world’s finest development economists to vie for the position of the Director- General of WTO in an election that will hold in Geneva, next year, did not come as a surprise to Nigerians, as her antecedent speaks for her.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who already has confirmed the nomination in an official announcement through the Nigerian Embassy and Permanent Mission to the African Union (AU) and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, has started rallying support for her eventual emergency as DG of WTO come next year, by engaging member countries’ embassies and permanent missions.