CIA spy sentenced to death in Iran

Saying that the verdict will be implemented soon, Gholam-Hossein Esmaeeli said in his press conference that the sentenced CIA agent, Amir Rahimour, had received handsome amounts from the US for this job.

Esmaeeli said that the Supreme Court of Iran has also confirmed the verdict.

The US has repeatedly showed its enmity with Iran in several cases in the past 40 years, including the Iraqi invasion of Iran (1980-88) which was de facto imposed by the US, Operation of Tabas (1980), shooting down Iran Air Flight 655 (1988) and as the latest case, assassination of the IRGC commander Lieutenant -General Qasem Soleimani (2020) and the sanctions.

He went on to say that the US constantly uses espionage as another way of inflicting blows to Iran.

He said they have not been victorious in any of their methods, and the Zionist and US spies are uncovered and punished one by one, which has been a hard blow to the US espionage system.

The supporters of such people should know that Iran does not compromise with enemies, especially foreign ones, he said, adding that recently two other Iranians were arrested with espionage accusations. They did their spying activities in form of charity organizations; they were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment for espionage and another five years for acting against security.

He did not reveal their names because their sentences have not been finalized.