CJN, Muhammad To Swear In 85 Tribunal Judges For Edo, Ondo Election On Thursday 

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad has said 85 Judges will be sworn in on Thursday, accordinf to him, they will be in charge of the election petition tribunals after the elections in Edo and Ondo states respectively.

In a statement by the Media representative of the Court of Appeal, Sa’adatu Kachalla, she explained that the Judges to be sworn-in will also preside over upcoming legislative elections across Nigeria.

She said, “The CJN will on Thursday, 10th September, 2020 swear in 85 judges to adjudicate on election petition tribunals in the upcoming governorship elections slated for the 19th of September in Edo, 10th of October in Ondo states and the by-elections scheduled by the INEC.

“Time is 2 pm, venue is at main court hall of Supreme Court.

“The PCA Hon. Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, will thereafter organise one day training on EPT matters for the 85 judges.

“Date is 11th of September 2020, time is 9 am and venue is the ceremonial hall at the Court of Appeal headquarters, Abuja.”