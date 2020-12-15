0 comments

CJN Tests Positive For COVID-19

 

By Adejumo Enock

Justice Ibrahim Tanko, the Chief Justice of Nigeria has contacted Coronavirus.

The Nation reported that a member of the Supreme Court, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja.

Recall that the CJN was not present at the swearing-in of 72 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria on Monday

While Speaking at the national headquarters of the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN), Saulawa said the CJN I’d currently in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) receiving treatment.

