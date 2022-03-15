Schedule of Interviews issued for Class IV Posts in Okara district

Sahiwal ( Sedhr Punjab Gov Pk – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Interviews have been rescheduled for recruitment to vacant posts of Class IV in District Education Authority, Okara District. This was stated by Chief Executive Officer Education Sohail Azhar Khan in a press release.

Interviews of Class IV Posts in Depalpur

According to the new schedule, the interviews of the candidates of Elementary wing and Secondary wing Male / Female Tehsil Depalpur will be held on March 29 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Government Higher Secondary School New Campus Okara.

Interviews of Class IV Posts in Okara

Interviews of the candidates of Elementary wing and Secondary wing Male / Female Tehsil Okara will be held on March 30 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Government Higher Secondary School New Campus Okara.

Interviews of Class IV Posts in Renala Khurd

Interviews of the candidates of Elementary wing and Secondary wing Male / Female Tehsil Renala Khurd will be held on March 31 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Government Higher Secondary School New Campus Okara.