Schedule of Interviews issued for Class IV Posts in Okara district
Chief Executive Officer Education Sohail Azhar Khan issues the Press Release
Sahiwal ( Sedhr Punjab Gov Pk – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Interviews have been rescheduled for recruitment to vacant posts of Class IV in District Education Authority, Okara District. This was stated by Chief Executive Officer Education Sohail Azhar Khan in a press release.
Interviews of Class IV Posts in Depalpur
According to the new schedule, the interviews of the candidates of Elementary wing and Secondary wing Male / Female Tehsil Depalpur will be held on March 29 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Government Higher Secondary School New Campus Okara.
Interviews of Class IV Posts in Okara
Interviews of the candidates of Elementary wing and Secondary wing Male / Female Tehsil Okara will be held on March 30 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Government Higher Secondary School New Campus Okara.
Interviews of Class IV Posts in Renala Khurd
Interviews of the candidates of Elementary wing and Secondary wing Male / Female Tehsil Renala Khurd will be held on March 31 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm at Government Higher Secondary School New Campus Okara.