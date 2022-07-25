Claudia Heffner Peltz: Details About Nicola Peltz’s Mother

Many headlines came about Nicola Peltz after getting engaged to Brooklyn Beckham. He is the son of English footballers David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. He proposed to Nicola in July 2020, and they announced the good news through Instagram on 11th July 2020. She turned heads with her engagement and brought a fascinating background just like her parents. Her parents are popular as her father, Nicola is a billionaire businessman, and her mother is former fashion model Claudia Heffner. Very few people know about her mother. Let’s talk about all the facts about Nicola Peltz’s mother.

Who is Claudia Heffner Peltz

Claudia Heffner Peltz was born on 12th March 1955. She was born to successful parents named Barbara Heffner and William J.Heffner. Her father passed away on 27th March 2009.

Her father was a Johns Hopkins University graduate who went to the University of Maryland to get a law degree.

Moreover, he also served in the United States Army and participated in the Korean war. She also has a sister named Holly McCloskey.

No doubt, Nicola’s mother had a successful modeling career and also did shooting for several magazines and brands.

Nicola Peltz’s Mother’s Net Worth

According to many reports, his estimated net worth of Claudia is $5 million.

Marital Status

Claudia got married to her husband in 1985. They have eight children, and Nelson further has two children from his first marriage. Claudia was his third wife of Nelson. Her husband is a billionaire businessman and investor. He is also the partner of Trian Fund Management. Moreover, he is also non-executive chairman of Wendy’s Company and director of Procter and Gamble and The Madison Square Garden Company.

Among her children, will and Nicola are actors, and her son Brad Peltz plays for the Ottawa Senators hockey team. Claudia and Nicola have a mother-daughter relationship. They are often seen together, and Claudia is also invited to Beckham’s events. Nicola posted pictures of her parents with the caption” true love lasts.”