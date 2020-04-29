Clergyman Advocates Traditional Medicine Against Covid-19

Pax Herbal Clinic and Research Laboratory, Edo state has today released an official statement on Facebook through the Director, Father Anselm Adodo.

In the statement released on Facebook addressing the pandemic and urgency for a cure, Fr Anselm stated that plant-based drugs are supposedly the best approach towards cure for the coronavirus disease considering that the drugs are easily produced, stored and distributed as well as can be handled by medical and non-medical personnel as they pose low contamination risk.

Father Anselm stated that the newly developed drug ‘The PAX CVD PLUS’ is solely for the treatment of Corona Virus and the constituents of the drug includes antiviral and immunodulatory agents which helps in stimulating anti-bodies.

A part of the report states “The PAX CVD PLUS” contains herbs and active photoconstituents with documented scientific evidence based on clinical reports of their efficiency and safety.



In another official statement credits was given to the joint efforts of experts from two notable Federal Universities, University of Lagos and Benin, Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo state and other experts namely Prof Tunde Salako and Prof Catherine Adeyeye.