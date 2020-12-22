Cleveland Clinic Gets FDA’s Approval To Begin Human Trial Of Breast Cancer Vaccine

By Onwuka Gerald

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared path for the human clinical trial of a breast cancer vaccine developed by Cleveland Clinic.

The breast cancer vaccine innovator and developer, Cleveland Clinic’s Immunologist, Dr. Vincent Tuohy revealed that 300,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer for year 2020.

Immunologist Tuohy said enough data has been gathered about the immune system as well as ways to try these things. “We have the ability, just that we are so far lethargic in approach. What we need however is to increase speed and hasten our work pace.

Achieving this, Cleveland Clinic are in partnership with Anixa Biosciences, who has an exclusive worldwide license to the new technology.

Tuohy in explaining how the breast cancer vaccine works, said the technology immunizes against a protein expressed in the mammary glands of women, during the latter part of gestation and during lactation, the protein, often a precursor to cancer.

Meanwhile, Anixa’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Amit Kumar, said, “We simply have to teach the immune system to destroy the cells making that protein, adding that those are cancer cells.”

Continuing, Anixa Boss stated that pre-clinical trials earlier conducted on animals revealed 100% of mice that were not vaccinated and got the placebo, developed breast cancer and died.

Initial focus of the vaccine’s was triple negative breast cancer, which is considered the most potent of them all.

We are however envisioning a 21st century vaccine program at the Cleveland Clinic, one that prevents diseases that we confront with age. We believe breast cancer, ovarian cancer and prostate cancer are all diseases that can be prevented and that’s why we want to bring our vaccine program up to the 21st century’s standard”, Tuohy stated.

Tuohy added that now that FDA has given them the greenlight of proceeding with their technology, that human clinical trials for the breast cancer vaccine are expected to commence in 2021.